Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the cold sets in and the nights get longer, Golden Years is urging people to lean on their neighbours during this ‘pivotal’ time of year.

The charity, based at Kitty’s Closet in Earls Barton, is a space for locals (though everyone is welcome) to socialise, take part in outlandish activities, and commune with like-minded people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meg Neilan of Golden Years said: “There is so much doom and gloom in the media these days, we wanted to inject a bit of joy into it all.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'H' in Golden Years' alphabet challenge is for 'human hungry hippos'

"This time of year can be daunting for many people who dread the darker evenings and shorter days setting in.

"Winter and Christmas time can feel very isolating so we felt it was a good time to reach out to the community and ask as many people as possible to share our name around, as it might just reach someone who needs it.

"Golden Years is full of heart, welcoming smiles, and open arms and everyone who makes it the special group it is, has their own story to tell about how and why they found us, but it’s the friendships that form that truly make this group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the place for people to come and let their hair down.”

People from Golden Years took part in a skydive in support of Cransley Hospice in the summer

Joan, who began attending weekly session looking for company after a family bereavement said: “There’s not much use sitting at home on your tod, is there?

"They do so much, we’re involved in so much.”

In August, the charity took part in a skydive in support of Cransley Hospice, with members of Golden Years descending from 13,000 feet out of an airplane, with the current total raised at £1550.

Kay, 76, was one of the people to complete the skydive, alongside Sheila, 81.

The human hungry hippos competitors were given prestigious prizes including washing-up sponges and toilet roll

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay said: “I would do it again for charity, I’m pleased we raised that much.

“Age is only a number, you only live once.”

Pete, who bravely took his wife’s place on the day, simply commented ‘never again.’

When we caught up with the group at the Kingsway Centre in Wellingborough, they were preparing to complete letter ‘H’ on its alphabet challenge of finding a new activity to engage with that begins with a corresponding letter.

After events like a charity golf day earlier this month for ‘G’ to a giant conga dance around Doddington to coincide with ‘C’, ‘H’ was to be ‘human hungry hippos’, where three teams compete to collect as many balls as possible in a short amount of time, winners and runners up received a sponge and toilet roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golden Years also launched weekly wellbeing sessions at Gt Doddington Club in June, which have been ‘really popular’, giving people a means to check weight, blood pressure, and other health-related issues.

Golden Years’ activities are all one giant pursuit of happiness, bringing people together, and creating ever-lasting memories that can require a lot of can-do attitude and sometimes a little bit of bravery.

Social isolation can be worse in winter, as shorter days and tough weather conditions can deplete people’s desire to socialise in-person.