Sky watcher captures impressive meteor image - from Northamptonshire garden

Jamie Cooper took a picture of a bright Perseid meteor last night (Monday) from his garden in Whilton

A sky watcher had captured an impressive picture of a meteor - from his Northamptonshire garden.

Jamie Cooper, 55, observed the Perseid meteor shower from his home in Whilton.

He explains: "I took a picture of a bright Perseid meteor last night from my home. 2024 is a good year to see this as the Moon will not be interfering with views."

The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle that are usually visible from mid-July to late-August.