Plans were approved last night (September 18) to build a new skate park in Wellingborough’s Bassetts Park, replacing the old ramps which local skaters believe was no longer fit for purpose.

Supporters attended the meeting at Swanspool House on Wednesday, hoping to send a strong message.

That message was delivered as the council chamber was overfilled by supporters of the project, with only two attendees who objected.

The Wellingborough Skatepark Group is headed up by Jake Campion, Lewis Warboys, Dean Stone, Callum Hardy and Sam Batchelor, who have been campaigning for a new, safer and more inclusive area to skate.

The current skate park is set to be demolished

Jake, 27, has been into skating since he was 14-years-old and is delighted with the outcome.

He said:“We are over the moon with this outcome as this has been a campaign stretching over nearly 15 years. We have worked extremely hard as a group to finally pull this off and we feel very accomplished.

“We’ve been pushing this and campaigning across the whole town to spread the word and trying to spread as much positive reinforcement as possible, and it’s paid off big time. When we got the delegation decision everyone commended each other, we had a massive handshake with the councillors, and said thank you. It was lovely, it was a really positive day.

“I think it’s something that we should be proud of, we haven’t had a new skate park at all, there’s nothing really for kids in the town that’s free, so it’s really good to see the positive change.

A meeting at Swanspool House, Wellingborough saw the plans approved by all councillors

"It’s about working with the community making it more of a safe place and just letting everyone know that we do care, and we’re not just there to mess around.”

Jake suffered an injury at the current facility in Bassetts Park some time ago, meaning he has been unable to skate. However, he now sees the new plans as an opportunity to take it up once again, giving him the confidence to know that he can resume the hobby in a safe and controlled environment.

It is expected that the existing skate park will be demolished, and the site returned to a green space, as the new facility will be located in the north-western part of the grounds to move it further away from homes in St Barnabas Street and into a more open area.

Campaigners believe this will help to reduce the potential for anti-social behaviour (ASB), as well as make it easier for emergency services to access the site.

The new skate park is proposed to be installed in the north-western part of Bassetts Park

A handful of trees will also be planted around the skate park, including two apple trees, two sorbus torminalis and two hawthorns.

Options were considered in the months leading up to the decision concerning the location of the new ramps, including the possibility of rotating its current set-up instead of moving it completely, however drainage concerns meant a new area was necessary.

Lighting will be in use at the park between set hours instead of using passive infrared lights which are triggered by movement, as the latter would mean the lights are constantly changing, potentially impacting local residents.

The crime prevention report attached to the planning application notes that the presence of a community group dedicated to overseeing the area will help to ‘generate a feeling of community spirit and pride’, which will hopefully be another deterrent for ASB.

Lewis Warboys, another key campaigner, was ‘absolutely ecstatic’ at the result.

He added: "Speaking on behalf of the group, it’s been near enough a 15-year battle. We’ve tried our hardest and had rejection after rejection, and have watched our older peers stop skating because of Bassetts’ condition. Being able to actually get this done, we’ve had a lot of the older generation messaging us saying ‘right we’ve got to polish off the skateboard again.’

“The generations have disappeared, and if our generation wouldn’t have done this, there isn’t a younger generation in Wellingborough, everyone goes to Northampton or other parks. We were the last hope, in a way.

"Waking up this morning was the best feeling knowing we’d made a change to Wellingborough.”

‘An opportunity to create passion for activity in our screen obsessed youths’

The efforts of those behind the proposal have been praised by local skaters, and other people who believe it will benefit the local area.

Ruth Curtis, who supports the plans said: “Giving people somewhere safe to do this is only good for Wellingborough.

"It's not just kids that use skate parks it's all ages, and them having somewhere to do this in a space designed for it is way better for the community than having them skate around town and on the roads - which will still happen I'm sure but the majority will be at the skatepark doing it with friends.

"I can only see it as a positive for the town.”

Richard Symons, a member of the Wellingborough Skatepark Group added: “Great result and I applaud all your efforts, should have been allowed 12 years ago. Unfortunately my son is no longer into his scooter but I’m so glad that children will soon be able to enjoy such a great addition to Wellingborough’s recreational facilities.”

Local skater, Ian Blackett, said: “It is amazing to finally have the approval!

"As my local skatepark it will be amazing to be able to skate, ride or scoot my way there rather than get in the car to use ‘proper’ skate parks in surrounding towns. This is incredible for the local children who may have never experienced a park like this in their lives. An opportunity to create passion for activity in our screen obsessed youths.”

In a post of Facebook following the decision, chair of North Northants Council, Cllr Lora Lawman said: “Unanimous decision to approve the new skateboard facility. So pleased that there was only one option really this evening to fully endorse and approve the application for the new skate park in Bassetts Close park, Wellingborough.

"A long long project that has come to fruition- can’t wait to see it being built and used.”

Luke Frost, a member of the Wellingborough Skatepark Group, said: “It’s important to update/rebuild things that aren’t fit for purpose. The old park is run down, small and just not good enough.

"There’s plenty of diverse communities in Wellingborough and think it’s brilliant to give something new to the people that live. It’s not something I’ll use myself but it’s important we promote kids and adults getting out and using the spaces we have available.”

Some push back from local residents when the plan was submitted in the spring highlighted the park’s new location and potential for anti-social behaviour, however, the approved plans include two CCTV cameras, bins, and solar lighting around the skatepark, which supporters of the proposal believe will help stave off any unwanted activity.

On this, Jake Campion added: “It’s very off-putting and worrying sometimes when you walk through the park at night and there’s anti-social behaviour in the corner, so having the skate park where it’s now proposed will mean there’s a lot more visibility.

"You can see it from every angle, but it will also blend into the landscape.”

While campaigners admit there is still a long way to go, the hope when it is completed is to offer skating lessons to novices, as well as host an open day to encourage local people to take up the hobby, and to quash any concerns that local people may have.