Sixty-year love story that saw head boy and head girl blossom into husband and wife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple who first met at primary school have celebrated 60 years of marriage, despite a few false starts after they reunited as teenagers.

Richard and Janet Osborne who settled in Geddington, married on September 26, 1964 in Bushey and honeymooned on the Isle of Wight but it wasn’t love at first sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple – known as Rick and Jan – had been voted as head boy and head girl at their primary school in Hertfordshire but had gone their separate ways for secondary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t until the now 18-year-old Rick spotted his former school pal, as she walked home from her bank job in the city, that he decided to follow her to reintroduce himself, an encounter that didn’t end well.

Rick and Jan Osborne at home in Geddington celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary/National World

As she got to her front door Rick said ‘Goodnight Janet’, startling her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I thought ‘he’s a blinking idiot’ for scaring the life out of me.”

Living in the same town, their paths crossed again – Rick next saw Jan as she was in her mum and dad’s fancy sports car.

He said: “The first thing I saw was a car – a red Morgan – and then I saw her in the back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick and Jan Osborne celebrating their marriage/National World

It was a car that finally brought them together when Rick was mending his motor in the street and Jan and a friend were walking past.

Rick said: “I was repairing a car outside the front of my house and Jan came up with a friend.”

Jan said: “I said there’s Richard Osborne and went over to say hello.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covered in grease and with an impressive quiff, Rick saw his opportunity.

He said: “We got talking and said – ‘can I see you sometime?’"

Two years to the day after he had followed her home, they got engaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eventful honeymoon on the Isle of Wight followed with some of the week spent under the bonnet of their car mending a blown head gasket.

Moving into a series of homes around Hertfordshire, where their first two children were born – Lisa in 1969 and Jacky in 1972 – the couple were enticed to Northamptonshire by Rick’s brother in 1975.

Rick said: “We were invited up to my brother’s house in Warkton Lane (Kettering). He said why don’t you come up and live here?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving his growing family up to Geddington Rick began a new job working as a legal executive and accountant for his brother Roger at RJ Osborne in Wellingborough and Corby.

Daughter number three Dawn was born in 1975, and the family threw themselves into village life – the URC church, charity musicals, tennis club, and in the school PTA.

As well as being a founder member of the Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade, Rick starred in several pantos as the dame. Now the couple enjoy gardening and being with their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick said: “It’s all about family for us. It’s about supporting them and them supporting us. We have been so fortunate. A lot of people drift apart but we enjoy each other’s company – It’s also a bit of luck.”

The whole family will gather to celebrate for a meal after an ill-fated return to the Isle of Wight – this time they came home early because it rained.