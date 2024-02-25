It’s the jewel in the crown of Corby’s childcare history.
Pen Green was founded in 1983 in a room above the Raven by Cllr Jimmy Kane and other people interested in giving young people in Corby a better start in life.
Based in the former Samuel Lloyd school, initially locals didn’t want the childcare facility there as they were worried about it attracting the ‘wrong sort of families’.
But since it opened, the facility has grown to become a world leader in its field.
It offers a nursery, a family centre, a range of helpful classes, groups and courses for parents and now it even has a higher education facility offering degrees for local parents.
And we’ve been there to capture it all on camera. Take a trip down memory lane with some wonderful images taken between 2005 and 2023 at the centre in Rockingham Road.