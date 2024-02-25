News you can trust since 1897
A Pen Green fun day at East Carlton Country Park in 2010. From left: Amelia Owen, four and her sister Isabella, two, and Lola Sinclair, two and her sister Ruby, four.

Sixty three wonderful photos of Pen Green Children's Centre in Corby between 2005 and 2023

Pen Green has been through quite a journey
Published 25th Feb 2024
Updated 25th Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT

It’s the jewel in the crown of Corby’s childcare history.

Pen Green was founded in 1983 in a room above the Raven by Cllr Jimmy Kane and other people interested in giving young people in Corby a better start in life.

Based in the former Samuel Lloyd school, initially locals didn’t want the childcare facility there as they were worried about it attracting the ‘wrong sort of families’.

But since it opened, the facility has grown to become a world leader in its field.

It offers a nursery, a family centre, a range of helpful classes, groups and courses for parents and now it even has a higher education facility offering degrees for local parents.

And we’ve been there to capture it all on camera. Take a trip down memory lane with some wonderful images taken between 2005 and 2023 at the centre in Rockingham Road.

1. Pen Green through the years

Pen Green Centre at Corby Carnival in 2011 Photo: Bernard Hales

2. Pen Green through the years

A Halloween party at the centre in 2011. Pictured is Holly Bowie, two. Photo: Alison Bagley

3. Pen Green through the years

Pictured at a 2011 Halloween party are Amber Watson, 2, and cousin Darcie McAllister, 3. Photo: Alison Bagley

4. Pen Green through the years

Sophie Payne, 10, pictured in 2011 at a Halloween party. Photo: Tony Waugh

