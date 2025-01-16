Sixth arrest after Kettering GBH attack that has left man in critical condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a serious assault in a Kettering park have made another arrest in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday morning (Wednesday, January 15) investigating officers made three arrests but returned to Spring Rise in the evening at about 6.30pm.

Witnesses said the road had been cordoned off by police cars and a man arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the serious assault of a man in his 30s in Spring Rise Park just off Highfield Road at about 7pm on Friday, January 10.

Northants Police investigating the serious assault in Spring Rise Park, close to Highfield Road, Kettering/National World

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 24-year-old man from Kettering was arrested yesterday (Wednesday, January 15) on suspicion of Section 18 – wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – and remains in police custody.

“The three other people - a 22-year-old man from Kettering, a 20-year-old man from Desborough and a 24-year-old man from Rothwell have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Two Kettering men aged 38 and 24 were arrested on Sunday (January 12) and Monday (January 13) in connection with the incident had both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim continues to receive hospital treatment for injuries to his arms and face, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police at the scene in Highfield Road, near Spring Rise Park, Kettering /National World

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are aware of the rumours which are circulating on social media and within the wider community that the victim has died.

“This is categorically not true. The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault which has resulted in him sustaining life-changing injuries and facing what is probably going to be a long road to recovery.

“We understand that incidents of this nature can cause concern within the local community, which is why our neighbourhood policing team will continue to be in the area to provide both reassurance and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with concerns, whether connected to the incident or not, are encouraged to please approach one of our neighbourhood officers who will be more than happy to help or signpost them to another agency for further support.

“I would also like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened, which has resulted in the prompt arrest of a number of people.

“However, I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward, to please do so as a matter of urgency. Any little detail may assist our investigation and we would rather have small pieces of information that are well-meaning and then not use them, then not have them at all.”

The force spokesman added: “The investigation continues to move at a fast pace and anyone who was in the area at the time and has not yet come forward, or who has any information including relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000018864 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”