People are being encouraged to have their say on proposed changes to North Northamptonshire Council’s housing allocations scheme.

The council’s executive agreed yesterday (Tuesday, October 14) to invite feedback from public about the revisions, which aim to provide a fairer, and more transparent, housing allocations service.

The council says it would also bring it more in line with other housing allocation schemes nationally.

The six-week consultation will run from today (Wednesday, October 22) until Wednesday, December 3, to gather views on the proposals before final approval.

Residents, tenants, applicants, internal departments, housing associations and statutory and voluntary organisations are among those encouraged to give their feedback.

Anyone who wishes to be placed on the housing register must be eligible and meet the required criteria.

The council is proposing a number of changes to this criteria to ensure those who need housing the most are prioritised.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northants Council, said: “There is currently a huge demand for social or affordable housing; these changes aim to help ensure housing goes to those who need it most, as well as provide more transparency.

"We’re really keen to hear the thoughts of our residents and stakeholders about these proposals before any decisions are made.

"The feedback we get will help shape the final version of the scheme."

North Northamptonshire, similar to other areas nationally, is facing an increasing demand for social and affordable housing that far outstrips supply.

There has been a 129 per cent increase in applications for the housing register over the past three years.

The monthly average of new housing applications received for assessment for 2024/2025 was 560 per month.

The council says the proposed changes aim to ensure the housing scheme is fit for purpose, addresses emerging local housing needs and the increasing demand.

It is hoped that the revisions will also provide an enhanced customer experience, realistic outcomes for applicants, create further efficiencies, savings and reduce pressures on the service area.

The proposed scheme will:

- Replace the current Housing Allocations Scheme for North Northamptonshire

- Apply to both existing and new applicants

- Retain the familiar Choice Based Lettings approach to allocations which allows applicants to actively express interest (or ‘bid’) on available properties they are eligible for, rather than being directly matched to a home

- Continue to prioritise good quality, affordable housing for those in the greatest housing need, while supporting sustainable tenancies and communities

The feedback from the public consultation will be presented back to the executive for the final scheme to be considered, approved and implemented in the new year.

Computers can also be used at any North Northamptonshire Council library to complete the survey online.

Alternatively people can email their comments to [email protected] or post them to Housing Allocations Scheme Consultation, North Northamptonshire Council, Deene House, New Post Office Square, Corby, NN17 1GD.