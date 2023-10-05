Six homes raided and five people arrested after execution of drug warrants across Kettering and Barton Seagrave
Police teams raided six properties in Kettering and Barton Seagrave this morning (October 5).
Officers had an early start, executing misuse of drugs warrants at properties in Kettering and Barton Seagrave.
Five people were arrested for drug-related offences during the operation and a significant quantity of Class A drugs were recovered as well as cash and mobile phones.
Police Community Support Officers from the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team have been patrolling the areas where the warrants were executed, offering reassurance to local people, and addressing any concerns people may have.
DCI Andrew Tuff said: “We have secured a significant amount of drugs. We have also seized phones and some cash aswell.
“Community intelligence is vitally important to the work that we do in tackling drug harm and serious and organised crime. It’s really important that people submit this intelligence to us, we will act on it, we will take it seriously.”
If you have concerns about people dealing drugs or targeting vulnerable people, report them via www.police.uk, 101 for non-emergencies, 999 if someone is in danger or a crime is taking place, or anonymously with Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or Crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.