News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Six homes raided and five people arrested after execution of drug warrants across Kettering and Barton Seagrave

Officers say community intelligence is vitally important to their work
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
Raids have happened today in Kettering and Barton Seagrave. Image: Northants PoliceRaids have happened today in Kettering and Barton Seagrave. Image: Northants Police
Raids have happened today in Kettering and Barton Seagrave. Image: Northants Police

Police teams raided six properties in Kettering and Barton Seagrave this morning (October 5).

Officers had an early start, executing misuse of drugs warrants at properties in Kettering and Barton Seagrave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five people were arrested for drug-related offences during the operation and a significant quantity of Class A drugs were recovered as well as cash and mobile phones.

Most Popular

Police Community Support Officers from the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team have been patrolling the areas where the warrants were executed, offering reassurance to local people, and addressing any concerns people may have.

DCI Andrew Tuff said: “We have secured a significant amount of drugs. We have also seized phones and some cash aswell.

“Community intelligence is vitally important to the work that we do in tackling drug harm and serious and organised crime. It’s really important that people submit this intelligence to us, we will act on it, we will take it seriously.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have concerns about people dealing drugs or targeting vulnerable people, report them via www.police.uk, 101 for non-emergencies, 999 if someone is in danger or a crime is taking place, or anonymously with Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or Crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.