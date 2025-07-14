Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a field in Wollaston on Saturday, with crews from two fire services attending to the blaze.

Crews from both Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire arrived to approximately 25 acres of farm land and a tractor on fire in Wollaston’s Shepherd Hill at around 1.20pm on Saturday, July 12. A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “At the height of the fire, six fire engines, a water bowser and a crew from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading. “By 4pm, crews had extinguished the fire, and were damping down hotspots.”

Fire services believe to have been caused by heat from the tractor, due to the hot and dry weather conditions. Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows shut as a protective measure. A drone was sent out by Northamptonshire Search and Rescue, showing the extent of the damage and helping ensure that the fire was completely out.