Six adorable but abandoned dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1. Marty Marty is a playful affectionate young man who would live an active home with older sensible children because he is so boisterous. He takes a while to get to know new people so a patient family willing to give him time to settle in is essential. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2. Sydney Sydney is a beautiful 20-month-old Lurcher girl, a total bundle of love and fun. She is fine with some dogs although acts reactive while on lead. Sydney needs an active patient home committed to doing some training. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3. Benson Benson is a typical full of life Beagle boy, only two years old. He needs an active family with a secure garden where he will not be left alone for hours. He is good with other dogs Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4. Blue Blue is a large handsome one year old Lurcher lad, he can be shy at first but soon comes around when he knows he is safe with you. He pulls as you first start a walk but soon settles and walks nicely. An active family with no smaller furries for this boy, please. Photo: AIN Photo Sales