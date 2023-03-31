Six adorable but abandoned dogs in Northamptonshire who are looking for their forever home
One pooch was rehomed a while ago but is now back at the shelter as his owners are too poorly to look after him
Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.
This newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.
"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]
"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
The charity is also hosting a spring fayre on Easter Sunday (April 9) at its Irchester base from 10am until 4pm. There will be a raffle, tombola, bbq, cake stall, hook a duck, guess the name of the bear, how many sweets in the jar, colouring competition and many other stalls to raise much-needed funds. Attendees will also be able to meet the animals that are in the charity’s care.
Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.