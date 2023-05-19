News you can trust since 1897
Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs”​​​​​

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 19th May 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:57 BST

Here are six adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1. Rescue dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week

Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a home Photo: AIN

Coco is a one-year-old medium size cross breed girl rescued from the streets of Mauritius. Her life so far has not been great, she needs a very secure patient home with another dog already established and settled in the family to help coco grow in confidence. She will make the most loyal best friend for some one who is willing to work with her

2. Coco

Samia is a stunning five-year-old retired greyhound, a wonderful friendly girl who can live with other dogs and older sensible children but no smaller furries she has a high prey drive.

3. Samia

Rocco is a handsome two-year-old Staffie chap, he could live with another dog with proper introductions and fine with older sensible children. He loves his walks and wants to say hello to everyone and everything.

4. Rocco

