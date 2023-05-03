Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs”​​​​​

Here are six abandoned but adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs: the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

Rufus Rufus is a one year old crossbreed. Can be a little shy initially but soon comes round. Needs work on his socialisation. Dog friendly. Would love a home with a confident dog already in place. Not cat friendly.

Mia Mia is a super happy , friendly and loving one year old Newfie cross rescued from a puppy farm. She is fine with other dogs & older sensible children but is not cat tested.

Darragh Darragh is a one year old Lurcher boy who adores people and other dogs. He came to us from a council pound. Typical zest for life but needs to be homed with another dog!

