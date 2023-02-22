Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

2 . Louie

This young, adorable, goofy, bouncy fluff ball is Louie! He's always so happy to greet anyone with his Sammie smile and has infectious enthusiasm for life and has energy levels to be envious of! Louie first came to us in August 2021 as a young pup, just weeks old. He was in foster before being rehomed. Sadly, things started to go wrong the older Louie got, and the resident dog of his home found him too over the top to cope with so was relinquished back to us to be given another shot at finding his furever home (Third time lucky! ) Louie is looking for an active home (ideally, Samoyed experienced or similar breed experience, preferable). Louie would benefit from a home committed to training to help curb his enthusiasm a little. He may thrive best in a home that has interests in agility or flyball as he has a real willingness to learn once he is focused. Louie can be very independent, however he can be a bit mischievous so would be better in a home that is not going to leave him for long periods or if he is to be left a doggy daycare placement is a must. He is dog friendly but would need to be rehomed with a dog of similar energy levels and well established as Louie can be quite persistent.

Photo: AIN