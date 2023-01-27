Six abandoned but adorable dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Can you rescue a dog in need?

Here are SIX adorable but abandoned dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people continue to search for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need (AIN) charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years.”

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1 . George George is a huge, handsome three-year-old retired racing greyhound lad. He walks well on lead and has such a gentle loving personality. However he’s been in our kennels over a year now. Why does no one want George? Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . IMG_9096.jpg Chip is a large, handsome 10-month-old Belgian Malinois. He's a happy friendly lad who needs an active home that can tire him mentally and physically. Malinois are not for the feint-hearted. An experienced home with older children is essential. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Freddie Freddie is an adorable little Staffie lad. He knows basic commands and is a pleasure to be with. Very loving and loves to play ball. A home with older children and no other animals would be more suitable for this lad. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Buster Buster is a gorgeous four-year-old collie who knows command and loves playing ball! He is picky with other dogs he likes and is worried walking past busy traffic so a rural home would suit him better. Photo: AIN Photo Sales