Sisters make biggest ever donation to Kettering’s Memory Café in honour of Donna, 17

A fundraising venture set up after a teenager from Broughton was killed in a road accident has donated its latest gift to a Kettering dementia project.

Donna’s Angels was launched after the death of 17-year-old Montagu School pupil Donna Sharp in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year Donna’s mum Angie Rose and aunt Debbie Brumby have honoured Donna’s memory by raising funds and donating them locally.

Angie Rose and Debbie Brumby hand the cheque to Dennis Bowden from Kettering Rotary Club, organisers of the Kettering Memory Cafe

In 2022, the sisters used their knack for knitting by turning woollen wares into charity cash for Kettering’s Memory Café based in Rockingham Road.

Angie said: “In 1995 my daughter Donna died in a road traffic accident, leaving us absolutely devastated. Debbie and I set up Donna’s Angels in her memory, at first as an informal group for Donna’s family and friends to help them cope with the fallout of losing someone we held – and continue to hold – very close to our hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This group evolved into something more powerful as we wanted to keep her memory alive but also to capture her spirit of generosity and charity by supporting the local causes she supported.”

Angie and Debbie have been knitting and crocheting since they were children, schooled by their mum, who was herself a ‘prolific’ knitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair made Christmas pudding covers for Chocolate Oranges

In 2022 they focused on fundraising for Kettering’s Memory Café – a space with activities and advice for people with dementia and their carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reach their target the pair made and sold knitted covers for chocolate treats – 600 Christmas puds for Chocolate Oranges and 400 Easter chicks for Creme Eggs.

Debbie said: “We started the Christmas ‘batch’ in September as we aim for quality and quantity. Each one took up to an hour to create, so it did take over our lives a bit. Knitting so intensively does make your fingers ache after a while, but you only notice it when you first start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we handed over the cheque, seeing the faces of the people at the café was amazing. The managers of the café told us how many activities and trips the money will fund, which made all the hard work worthwhile. And we both know Donna would be over the moon about that.”

They will make and sell covered Creme Eggs to raise money for Kettering Food Bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales of the knitted creations raised £1,600 boosted by other charitable activities brought in £2,300 for the café.

Yvonne Robinson from The Rotary Club of Kettering – co-organisers of The Memory Café – said: “This huge amount will give us the ability to do so much more for our wonderful carers and people living with dementia in the form of excursions and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we meet with our volunteers to chat and generally help if needed it appears to work wonders for their confidence and brings smiles to their faces. We have never had such a big donation before, so it means such a lot and we’ll never be able to thank Donna’s Angels enough.”