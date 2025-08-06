Sip, craft and create at Stanwick Lakes this summer

Tickets are selling fast for an evening of creativity and craftsmanship at Stanwick Lakes.

The summer event will feature dried flower crown making and blacksmithing taster courses.

The event on Friday, August 15 offers visitors the chance to enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco on the lakeside decking, unlock their creativity and unwind as the sun sets.

The visitor centre, café and gift shop will stay open late exclusively for ticket holders, who will be able to take part in hands-on workshops and demonstrations led by local artists and craftspeople.

Led by Elworthy Flowers founder Catherine, the dried flower crown making workshop will guide participants through the process of crafting their own hand-made flower crown using dried, locally-sourced blooms.

Catherine specialises in using locally‑sourced and home‑grown seasonal flowers, reducing plastic use where possible and has a friendly, flexible

approach to her interactive workshops.

Charmaine from the education team said: “We’re thrilled to be showcasing a glimpse into the extensive creative courses we offer at Stanwick Lakes in the evening, to make them so much more accessible for everyone.

"Especially in such a relaxed, picturesque setting.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to discover new skills while enjoying the magic of the nature reserve in the evening light.”

This one-off summer evening event is a chance to explore and experience the legacy of Stanwick Lakes’ traditional craft workshops and support the nature reserve.

Tickets are limited, selling fast and must be booked in advance.

Prices are from £30.

The event being held at the 750-acre nature reserve will take place from 6pm to 9pm on August 15.

For more information or to book go to https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/flower-crown-workshop/

Stanwick Lakes, near Rushden, is managed as a social enterprise by Rockingham Forest Trust, an environmental charity that works to bring wide-ranging community benefits through creating and conserving special green spaces, and exploring local heritage, in ways which educate, involve and

inspire.

Income from visitors directly funds the preservation of Stanwick Lakes, which is a globally important conservation site.

It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), a Special Protection Area (SPA) and a wetland of global importance.