Singers needed for Kettering scratch choir to fundraise for breast cancer charity

A Kettering musical director is recruiting female singers to take part in a scratch choir that will see funds raised for grant-making trust The Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Sisters in Harmony is an eight-week project involving up to 60 singers that could see more than £500 donated to the breast cancer charity.

Musical director Josh Daniel said: “I am so looking forward to this project. Already we have around 50 ladies that have signed up and they are all so looking forward to it. I am hoping it will raise around £500 to £750.

"We will be looking at three pieces of music and they will be performing in a concert at the end to friends, family and the public to raise funds for the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

“It’s a great way to bring awareness and help a charity which is so close to all of our hearts.

“You don't have to read music, you don't even have to sing, as long as you enjoy it that is the main goal as well as raising money for The Pink Ribbon Foundation.”

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant-making trust with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of people who are suffering from or have been affected by breast cancer, or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer and its early detection and treatment.Those taking part in the Sisters in Harmony will pay £25 for the eight-week period.

Mr Daniel said: “There is a one-off payment of £25 which is paid on your first rehearsal on May 3 which will go towards covering costs of hall hire, music and musical director expenses.

"We have already received interest from around 45 ladies and so would like a last influx of friends and family members to join this fun and exciting project.”