Singers have joined together to raise money for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice at a sparkling night showcasing their vocal talents.

Volunteers in eight teams took to the stage of the Core Theatre to sing their hearts out.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judging the show were professional singers Mae Stephens, Joshua Daniel and Nigel Adair.

Sing For Cransley/Cransley Hospice

Louise Gurney, fundraising and events development manager for Cransley Hospice, said: "The night was incredible. The diversity of the acts and their voices, everyone taking part obviously having such a fun time.

"The judges – Mae Stephens, Joshua Daniel and Nigel Adair – did an amazing job. There were a lot of nerves and a lot of energy backstage, culminating in performances that exceeded our expectations and were enjoyed by everyone. And, most importantly, a fantastic amount of money was raised to support people who need end of life care in north Northamptonshire.”

Competitors had been put through six weeks of training with their vocal coaches.

Group Cut to the Chase from the Business Room, a networking group in Wellingborough, sang SIX from the musical who won the highest fundraiser award and audience choice award.

Judges Nigel Adair, Mae Stephens, Josh Daniel /Cransley Hospice

Rachel Efetha, from the group, said: “Some of us thought it would be an amazing bonding experience for us all…the others agreed because they were slightly tipsy at the Cransley Silver Ball. Our ability ranges from three choir members to the absolute tone deaf.”

The judges’ choice award went to Louise Wright Theatre school, who sang When I Grow Up From Matilda.