'Silly season' starts for Corby and District Model Railway Society with packed autumn and winter schedule

Corby and District Model Railway Society (CDMRS) will be celebrating Halloween, Christmas and the autumn season with parties, Santa train rides, and more.

CDMRS will start its packed schedule with three Halloween parties on October 25, 28, and Thursday, October 30 at the society’s headquarters in Quarry Close, Corby. The Halloween parties will each begin at 6pm, with free admission, refreshments, and ghost train rides.

The society will also be heading to the Festival of Model Railways Show at the NEC in Birmingham on the weekend of November 22 and 23, joining those also attending from the Kettering society.

Craig Tyler, chairman of CDMRS said: “Our latest Model Railway creation Kelvin Grove/ Thompson Street has been on the exhibition circuit around a year, but is a continuing work in progress, depicting London Underground and overground railway.

"Recognised by being awarded best in show recently at Milton Keynes Exhibition and the producers of British Railway Modelling Magazine (BRM), its has had a recent photo shoot of both and will be appearing shortly in their magazine.

"This is along with another old timer Underground Ernie, a child friendly layout with allows kids old and new to interact with the various elements and move the trains by pressing a few buttons.”

When December rolls around, the society will be gearing up for its ‘Santa Special Trains’, taking place on the evenings of December 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, and 20. Admission is free, and train rides cost just £1.

The society, which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025, meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6pm, and regularly holds events for the local community.

More information about events happening at the Corby and District Model Railway Society can be found here.