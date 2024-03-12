Sign up to Stanwick Lakes lunch and tea date with Oundle kingfisher author Nick Penny
Nature lovers have been invited to a special afternoon of food, flora and fauna when a Northamptonshire author hosts a celebration of the River Nene.
Oundle author Nick Penny, whose debut nature book ‘Call of the Kingfisher’ was published in 2023, will be talking about his wildlife writing and recording career.
On Tuesday, March 19, Mr Penny will host a lunch and a tea for guests at Stanwick Lakes visitor centre.
As well as chatting about the sights and sounds of the riverbank, Mr Penny will be signing copies of his book.
Tickets range from £8 to £18.50 with a choice of lunch at 12.30pm or teatime talks at 2pm.
Mr Penny, a musician, has used birdsong in his own music. He chronicled the kingfishers on the River Nene experiences for Call of the Kingfisher.
Book at the reception desk in the visitor centre, email [email protected] or go to https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/events/call-of-the-kingfisher-a-year-by-the-river-nene-march-19/