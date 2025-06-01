Residents in North Northamptonshire who are looking to lose weight, improve fitness and discover healthier eating and lifestyle habits can sign up to new free course.

Run by Health Exchange - Living Well Taking Control, on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and their public health team, the free 12-week weight management programme is designed to help individuals achieve their health goals.

Living Well, Taking Control has been chosen by the council to deliver the 12-week courses to residents for the next two years. The company also provides diabetes prevention programmes across the county.

The programme – accessed through self-referral or via a GP – can help people looking to lose weight, improve fitness, or develop a healthier relationship with food.

Jane Bethea, director of Public Health North Northamptonshire, said: “Having a healthy body weight can not only help you to feel better but is also known to reduce the risk of a number of health conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer.

“Each week, you’ll explore a new theme that builds upon the last - covering essential topics such as balanced nutrition, physical activity, behaviour change, and mindset. Through a combination of expert-led sessions, practical resources, and actionable strategies, the hope is that you'll be empowered to make informed choices and stay motivated as you move towards your goals."

Over 12 weeks, participants will receive practical advice with each week building on the last to maintain motivation.

The course is a mix of sessions in person and online learning, across North Northamptonshire – experienced health coaches will support individuals to stay on track and feel confident in making lasting changes.

To be eligible for the service people need to be a resident of North Northamptonshire, be aged 18 years old or over, not be currently pregnant and be above a certain BMI: for individuals of white ethnic background it should be have a BMI of 30 or higher, or 27.5 or higher for individuals from all other ethnic groups.

Rachel Georgiou, head of prevention services, Living Well Taking Control, said: “Living Well Taking Control is honoured to have been selected to work with North Northamptonshire Council to deliver our 12-Week Weight Management Programme.

"Our experienced Health Coaches are here to guide and encourage you every step of the way. They’ll help you set realistic goals, overcome barriers, and celebrate progress - ensuring you feel confident and supported in creating lasting lifestyle habits.

"By the end of the 12 weeks, you’ll not only have the tools to manage your weight effectively, but also the confidence to maintain your progress for the long term.

"We are deeply committed to supporting individuals in achieving healthier lifestyles and improving their overall wellbeing. Our team is excited to continue delivering high-quality, evidence-based support to help the people of North Northamptonshire make sustainable, positive changes in their lives."

Referrals, both from professionals and self-referrals, are now being accepted by going to www.lwtcsupport.co.uk/weightmanagementprogramme by emailing [email protected] or by calling 0300 302 0652.

For all enquires email [email protected].

Click here for the NHS BMI to work out your Body Mass Index.