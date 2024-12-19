Sign up for free Corby Christmas Day dinner hosted by community charity

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST

Residents in Corby who don’t want to spend Christmas Day on their own are being invited to sign up for a free festive dinner hosted by a community charity.

KCU – Kettering Community Unit – have invited residents to join them at St Columba’s Church in Studfall Avenue on Wednesday, December 25 at midday.

Organisers Sylvia McLevy and Scott Hall will be joined by a team of volunteers to provide a traditional Christmas lunch complete with all the trimmings.

Scott said: “Don’t spend the day alone, if you don’t want to, come and spend the day with all of us and share the festive spirit with others.

Charity KCU has invited diners to a Christmas lunch in Corby/ National WorldCharity KCU has invited diners to a Christmas lunch in Corby/ National World
"Corby residents can come together for a joyful Christmas Day dinner designed to bring warmth, laughter and a sense of community.”

Guests will be treated to a roast turkey dinner, vegetables and stuffing – followed by a delicious dessert to cap it all off.

Sylvia said: “This is more than just a meal—it’s an opportunity to connect with others, share stories and celebrate the magic of Christmas. Individuals of all ages are warmly invited to join.”

People have been asked to book their free place by December 20, 2024.

To book your spot, email [email protected] with your name, and phone number of attendees, and any dietary requirements. Guests will then be called back to confirm.

Sylvia added: “Let’s make Christmas 2024 a day to remember for everyone in Corby. Reserve your place today and be part of the holiday cheer. We can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

St Columba’s Church is located in Studfall Avenue, Corby, NN17 1LG.

