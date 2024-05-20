'Sign of the times' as those taking part in Rowell Fair scuffles told they must now sign disclaimer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every Proclamation Monday morning in Rothwell you’ll see dozens enjoying playful scuffles as part of the town’s quirky Rowell Fair tradition.

For years anyone has been able to join in from the sidelines and try and disarm the halberdiers, ending in pile-ons and the occasional minor injury.

But this year for the first time those taking part will have to sign a disclaimer and wear a participation wristband.

Frank York, who is bailiff to the Lord of the Manor and begins proceedings astride a horse, said they have to introduce the measures so they have adequate insurance.

A previous Rowell Fair scuffle

He said: "It’s a sign of the times so we can get the event insured and follow all of the legal bureaucracy. It’s something that we have got to try and implement this year because we want the tradition to continue for years.

"The more we can do to safeguard its existence the better. It’s one of those things where we have got to cover ourselves and this is something that we have to do to satisfy the insurers that we are trying to mitigate for all possibilities.”

Proclamation Monday, which this year takes place on May 27, sees hundreds line the town’s streets.

Bailiff Frank York

At 6am, as the chimes of Holy Trinity Church ring out, Mr York starts the first multiple readings of the ancient charter granted by King John in 1204 to hold a market and fair. After following readings at the site of former or current pubs, members of the public try to disarm halberdiers in what Mr York described as ‘boisterous fun’. Celebrations are a tribute to the past when the bailiff collected rents, accompanied by bodyguards called halberdiers carrying large spear-like poles – halberds – to protect him as he went about his business.

In recent years halberdiers have always had to sign a disclaimer but this is the first time that participants have to as well. Participants in scuffles must also now be aged 16 or older.

One social media user said the new rules were a sign of ‘modern society going mad’ while another branded them ‘ridiculous’.

Mr York admitted that it saddened him that such measures are required but said he was still upbeat about the event – warning that an incident when there’s no insurance could put an end to the proclamation.

He said: "We could be bound up in lawsuits to cover compensation and where’s that going to come from?

"That’s why we have got to do what our insurers tell us. We cannot have myself and the Lord of the Manor being open to legal litigation against us.

"I have sat there and wondered – what do they do in Ashbourne for the street football? What do they do in Hallaton for the bottle kicking?

"I do fear that we are going to lose these great British quirky but unique traditions.”