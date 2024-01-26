Sight loss charity Guide Dogs needs more volunteer Puppy Raisers across Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is looking for volunteers across Northamptonshire who could provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life.

‘Puppy Raisers’ are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

The role involves supporting puppies for the first 12-16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised guide dog training.

The cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required is covered by the charity.

The charity is also looking for volunteer Puppy Fosterers, who could look after pups for shorter amounts of time.

Claire Purr, Puppy Development Advisor for Northamptonshire, said:

“Being a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.

“If being a volunteer Puppy Raiser sounds like too much of a commitment, we’re also recruiting for volunteer Puppy Fosterers in Northamptonshire.

“These volunteers provide temporary accommodation for our pups for shorter periods of time.

“If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser or Puppy Fosterer for Guide Dogs, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.