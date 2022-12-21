‘Sickening’ far-right leaflets put through Kettering letterboxes after asylum hotel move

Concerns have been raised after Kettering residents received hand-delivered leaflets from a right-wing group following the housing of asylum seekers in a town hotel.

Patriotic Alternative activists posted pamphlets through letter boxes in streets running off Rockingham Road, including Regent Street, William Street and Havelock Street.

The leaflet contains contact details for Kettering MP Philip Hollobone and three fellow Conservatives – all North Northants Council councillors – and a photo of the Royal Hotel.

Market Street Kettering with the Royal Hotel

One resident who received a leaflet in Havelock Street said they were ‘saddened and sickened’ by the content.

She said: “The leaflet attacks refugees who have come to our shores seeking asylum, referring to them as ‘illegal’ and generally describing them with hateful and xenophobic language. These bigots even peddle the conspiracy that they are deliberately being replaced.

“To put it simply, I am saddened and sickened – but not shocked – that these kind of sick people still exist in 2022, and particularly disheartened to know that they apparently exist in my neighbourhood.

"I always thought of Kettering as a warm and friendly place, but now I’m not so sure. As someone who has close POC (people of colour) friends, I am truly embarrassed for them but more importantly, I worry for their safety.

The Patriotic Alternative leaflet

"As if we don’t already have enough problems with the far right spreading hate and conspiracies online, to know that they are now spreading it in our streets is too much.

“Other people who have received this filth will no doubt be as disgusted as I am. Asylum seekers are welcome here and always will be. If the ignorant bigots have a problem with this, they are welcome to move to another place where they won’t have to be bothered by innocent people who have fled war-torn countries. I’m sure these cowards would be the first to run if their neighbourhood was bombed.

“I think people should know about this and we should all let these racists know that it is they who are not welcome here, not the asylum seekers.”

Plans published by Patriotic Alternative include to ‘ensure the British people never become a minority or second class citizens in their ancestral homeland’ and the promotion of the ‘ideal’ traditional nuclear family – ‘a mother, father and children’.

Anti-fascist organisation, Hope Not Hate, investigated Patriotic Alternative and said they found its leader Mark Collett appeared in a documentary called Young, Nazi and Proud in 2002. Mr Collett recommended Hitler’s Mein Kampf to his followers.

Mr Collett, a former member of the British National Party, in 2019 described Hitler as a “simple, humble painter”, going on to state: “When you read transcripts from people who were very close to Hitler, they say the worst things about him, his worst personality traits, is that he used to ramble on a bit...and if that’s the worst you can say about a politician, really can he be such a bad guy?”

Anjona Roy, organiser of the Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council, said: “Patriotic Alternative, a far-right hate group, have been leafleting in Kettering telling people that these asylum seekers are ‘illegals’ and that we should address ‘unemployment, homelessness, the cost of living crisis, shortfalls in health and education budgets etc’ instead of helping asylum seekers.

"We agree that the government should be doing more to help vulnerable people, whether they be homeless people in Kettering or the those fleeing war and persecution abroad.

"As one of the world’s wealthiest nations we do not need to choose between those who we help, we could choose to show compassion to all those who need it. We also agree with Patriotic Alternative that the current situation represents a failure in government - asylum seekers should not be forced to risk their lives to get to a safe country nor should they be inappropriately housed for many months whilst their applications are processed.

"Providing safe routes to the UK for asylum seekers and processing their claims quickly and efficiently is what an effective government should do.”

The glossy colour leaflet singles out four local politicians – and as well as demonising asylum seekers in ‘designer gear and sporting the latest smart phones’ claims that the 2021 census results ‘demonstrate a clear intention to replace us through mass migration’.

Daniel Evans, administration officer for Patriotic Alternative East Midlands, said: “Patriotic Alternative responded to a call from concerned citizens in Kettering regarding the free hotels for economic migrants while Tory politicians support mass migration. Our local activists were happy to assist them in alerting the wider community about the shameful situation.”

Northamptonshire Police have been ‘monitoring’ the situation but are not treating the leaflets as a hate crime.

A spokesman said: “We have been contacted by a local councillor regarding the delivery of these leaflets which appear to be primarily politically-based.

"It has not been reported as a hate crime and is not being treated as one. Our neighbourhood policing team are aware and are monitoring.”

The Kettering resident who received a leaflet added: "The leaflets also attack the Conservative Party and blame them for the migrants being housed in local hotels.