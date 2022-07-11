Shudan golden boys bring victory for Wellingborough judo club

Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club at the Amateur Judo Association, East Midlands Low Grade and Open Grade Championships.

The medals keep coming for Shudan Judo Club in Wellingborough, with more successes at the Amateur Judo Association, East Midlands Low Grade and Open Grade Championships.

The Championships were held at Cedars Judo Club in Earl Shilton, Leicester, on July 3.

Gold medals went to Harry in the 36kg Boys Novice category, and Michael in the middleweight Men's Open Grade category.

Also on the podium was Harrison, taking bronze in the over 50kg Boys Novice category, and Bobby taking bronze in the lightweight Men's Open Grade category, in what was only his second contest.

Tommy also took bronze, after winning an outstanding three out of his five fights.

Andrew Hull coach at Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club said: “A special mention to all the other Shudan Judo Club players who took part in the competition, all learning from the experience of the contest, and having had an exciting day, despite not bringing home a medal this time.

“And a mention to Max, who competed on Saturday July 2 in the British National Team Championships, as part of the Midland Area Cadets/Junior team, at Walsall. Max won two fights by ippon (the maximum, winning score), and lost two fights.”

Members of Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club

Head Coach Dave Baldwin added: "We are proud of you all, and I can't wait for your next opportunity to test yourselves."

Anyone interested in trying judo can get more information from the Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club website, or by visiting the volunteer-led club on a training night for a free lesson.