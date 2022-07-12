Showtime for Kettering village primary pupils

Stars at a Kettering village school have been given a big boost with a donation to help with their stage productions.

Cranford CE Primary School’s sound and lighting systems desperately needed replacing with a fundraising drive planned by parents.

But thanks to a donation from housing developer Hanwood Park, the pupils’ end-of-term show will be dazzling.

Cranford CE School pupils, staff and PTA members celebrate their windfall

Head of School, Rob Tyman, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Hanwood Park for this incredible donation.

“Now we have state-of-the-art equipment the parents and community will be in for a real treat with vivid scenes, colourful stage-worthy lighting and crystal clear sound."

Mr Tyman said: “We wanted to refurbish the video and audio equipment in the school hall to better do this and we asked the Friends of Cranford School (The FoCS) to organise some fundraising.”

FoCS member, Lizzy Stirzaker, contacted the community team at Hanwood Park LLP and asked for their support. She was amazed when they replied, offering an generous donation of £2,000.

Rachel Underwood on behalf of Hanwood Park LLP, said: “Cranford is one of the parishes that neighbours Hanwood Park and we were advised that Friends of Cranford School were raising money to revamp the school hall.

“Having heard first hand how new equipment will benefit the children and the wider school community, we were only too pleased to make a £2,000 contribution towards the improvement works.”