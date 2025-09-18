Show your support for Project Hope with charity mediumship evening in Corby
Spiritual Connections is holding the charity event for Project Hope.
The mediumship evening with international mediums Nicola Harvey and Lorine McDonald is taking place at The Cons Club in Corby on Friday, October 3.
A spokesman for the event said: “We are raising vital funds for local not-for-profit organisation Project Hope that is based at the Hungry Hossee Cafe in Dale Street, Corby.”
Both Nicola and Lorine have been working for more than 30 years delivering mediumship demonstrations, workshops and providing one-to-one readings.
There will be a raffle on the evening with some great prizes at £1 per ticket with all proceeds going to Project HOPE.
Refreshments will be available to buy on the evening from the bar.
Doors open at 6.15pm for the event from 7pm to 11pm.
Tickets must be pre-booked which can be done online here.