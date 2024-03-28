Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone is closing its store in Corby town centre to move to a new unit just metres away.

The store, currently located in 54 Corporation Street, is moving to 1 Spencer Court, opposite Best-One, in order to be at a bigger site.

A wide range of brands will be available in the relocated store, such as Lilley & Skinner, Kickers and Osaga, offering customers a wider selection of products.

Shoe Zone in Corporation Street, Corby