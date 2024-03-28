Shoe Zone moving units in Corby town centre

Its current store is moving to a new site just around the corner
By Callum Faulds
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:42 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 16:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone is closing its store in Corby town centre to move to a new unit just metres away.

The store, currently located in 54 Corporation Street, is moving to 1 Spencer Court, opposite Best-One, in order to be at a bigger site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A wide range of brands will be available in the relocated store, such as Lilley & Skinner, Kickers and Osaga, offering customers a wider selection of products.

Shoe Zone in Corporation Street, CorbyShoe Zone in Corporation Street, Corby
Shoe Zone in Corporation Street, Corby

A spokesman for Shoe Zone said: “To celebrate the re-launch of the store, there will be a number of special offers for customers, including savings on a selection of various styles and seasonal opening offers.”

Related topics:CorbyShoe Zone