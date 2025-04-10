Shirt mix-up at Northamptonshire table tennis club sees Ghana school take up the sport thanks to charitable deed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A table tennis club was able to turn an erroneous order into a charitable action, as a school in Ghana was able to take delivery of around 40 unwanted shirts, which in turn has spurred an interest in the sport.

Northamptonshire Table Tennis Association had ordered dozens of new shirts for its members to wear during matches, however when the shipment arrived in the incorrect colour, the club was left with a surplus of garments they had no use for.

Organisers at the association initially decided they should be given to a charity to help those in need.

The first plan was to seek a Ukranian charity to give them to, but after the idea fell through they were put in contact with St James’ Barn in Biddenham, where it was decided they would be best sent to Africa.

The shirts were delivered to St Nicholas Charity Foundation School in Tema, in Ghana, who have since sourced a table of their own

In December Kevin Bird, a Northants junior coach, delivered the shirts, which this week have arrived at St Nicholas Charity Foundation School in Tema, Ghana.

By donating the shirts, which range from junior to XXXL, it has spurred an interest in the sport in the most unlikely of circumstances.

Kevin said: “The supplier printed them in the wrong colour, which they did free of charge, but it left us with loads of shirts which were the wrong colour and we didn’t know what to do with them.

“It’s fantastic because not only did they use the shirts, they also decided to source a table so now they’re playing as well, which is great.”