Sheep blocking A45 near Northampton as firefighters and farmers bid to round up loose flock

Drivers are warned to avoid Brackmills junction after trailer overturns

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:31 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:35 pm

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A45 near Northampton while they round up a flock of SHEEP!

The livestock got loose after a trailer overturned near Brackmills on Friday afternoon (January 28).

Local farmers and the animal rescue crew from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue have also been called in to help.

Fire crews and farmers rounding up loose sheep on the A45

A statement from Northamptonshire Police said: "A45 currently closed both directions at Brackmills whilst we deal with a trailer carrying livestock is rescued and transferred to another trailer.

Traffic is stalled both ways on the A45 near Brackmills
