Sharnbrook man charged over explosion in village

An explosion took place in the village

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST

A man has been charged following a small explosion at a Sharnbrook house that left homes evacuated.

Matthew Haydon, 47, was charged at the weekend with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property and was due to appear before magistrates today.

The charges follow an incident at a property in Loring Road, Sharnbrook, on Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday).

Police officers at the scenePolice officers at the scene
Haydon, of Loring Road, Sharnbrook, was interviewed by detectives from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and subsequently charged.

Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the police operation, said: “I would like to thank everyone in Sharnbrook for their support, patience and understanding.

“Incidents like this can be of huge concern to local communities and we have been meticulously working alongside other law enforcement experts to get to this point."

Haydon has been remanded into custody ahead of his first court appearance at Luton Magistrates' Court today (Monday).

Police were called to a house in Sharnbrook on Easter MondayPolice were called to a house in Sharnbrook on Easter Monday
