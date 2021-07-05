Share your memories of Wicksteed Park, Kettering town centre and railway station

Kettering town centre retro

Do you have any fond memories of Wicksteed Park Kettering's railway station or its town centre?

Here's how you can share them as part of a project which will see an artist create three digital artworks to be displayed.

Artist Carole Miles has been commissioned by Kettering Civic Society with funding from Historic England.

Now she's looking for the public's help as she creates art that will be displayed at Wicksteed Park, Kettering station and Kettering town centre celebrating Kettering and its people.

You can bring your photographs, memories and artefacts to Carole at Wicksteed Park's learning centre between midday and 4pm tomorrow (July 6).

You can also take your stories and pictures to the centre from 10am to midday on Sunday (July 11).