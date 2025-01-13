Shape Rushden’s future at neighbourhood plan event to help improve town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents have been invited to a drop-in event at Rushden Hall in Hall Park to help shape the neighbourhood plan to set out priorities for the town.
The consultation from midday until 6pm will also see the unveiling of the new Town Centre Design Code, a document designed to shape future developments for the town to ‘enhance Rushden’s distinct character.’
A town council spokesman said: “As part of the Neighbourhood Plan update, we are addressing key areas to enhance and protect the character and functionality of our town.
“This is your opportunity to have your say on the future of our town. Whether it’s about green spaces, heritage, community facilities, or the new design code, we want to hear your views.
"Make your voice heard and join us at Rushden Hall on February 20, 2025.”
Key themes of the consultation include the designation of local green spaces, safeguarding undesignated heritage assets for future generations, how to promote better connectivity and active transportation, and finding ways to ensure valued spaces remain protected and prioritised.
Also planned are methods of improving the state of the town centre to ‘revitalise Rushden’s heart.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.