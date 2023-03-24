Shadow minister pays virtual visit to Pen Green to discuss Corby childcare centre's funding crisis

Flashback to last year when Pen Green once again faced funding cuts

A pioneering children’s centre in Corby has been visited virtually by an shadow minister who is urging North Northamptonshire Council to rethink controversial funding cuts.

Pen Green, in Rockingham Road, has been at the forefront of child learning and development for 40 years but has faced several existential funding threats over the years.

Now it is facing another one after North Northants Council’s executive decided to cut the centre’s core funding.

As part of the budget arrangements, Pen Green will lose 70 per cent of its funding for the children’s centre and 100 per cent of funding for the integrated services they provide beyond the nursery.

Labour shadow levelling up secretary Alex Norris MP took part in a web call with the joint heads of Pen Green Centre, chair of governors Adam Cooper, leader of the town council Cllr Mark Pengelly and Lee Barron from the TUC to discuss the funding crisis.

Alex said: "Can I thank Lee Barron for organising this meeting and say how impressed I am by all that Pen Green Centre has to offer children and families in and around Corby. It clearly is a centre that must be saved.

"These cuts are extremely short sighted and will result in a greater demand for statutory services at a significantly higher cost to the North Northants Council.

"Local residents should not have to get to the point where they are reliant on statutory services; Pen Green Centre can and have for the last 40 years offer responsive early help and preventative services through a universal and targeted model.

"These brilliant staff should be concentrating on their great work they are so passionate about and not having to use their time and energy year on year battling for funding. I'll be writing a letter of support for them. They really deserve it."The joint heads of centre said: "The data tells us Corby children and families deserve more not less. We will continue to advocate for the funding to ensure children in Corby are treated fairly and equitably, and get the right services at the right time".