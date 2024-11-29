Severe flood warning risk to life removed from River Nene between Oundle and Peterborough as water levels fall

A severe flood warning for a large stretch of the Nene Valley has been lifted following a drop in water levels.

The multi-agency response to flooding at Yarwell Mill near Oundle has been scaled back as water levels fell overnight.

A severe flood warning – meaning there is a risk to life – was issued at the site, between Oundle and Peterborough, just after 11.45am yesterday (November 28), with residents asked to leave for their own safety.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “Throughout the day, NFRS assisted the site management company with the evacuation of 32 people, with the water levels peaking at 9.30pm last night.

Floods at Nassington and Yarwell in 2020

“Since then, the water levels have fallen and NFRS has scaled down its operation, however remain on hand to support North Northamptonshire Council and the Yarwell Mill site management as necessary should the situation develop today.

“This morning (November 29), a specialist Water Incident Manager from NFRS will return to the site to make an assessment of the current situation.

“Our priority remains the safety of residents, and the LRF will review the conditions on site ahead of decisions to remove the Severe Flood Warning.”

North Northamptonshire Council has been in regular contact with the site’s management company since the weekend and has also been working to safeguard the most vulnerable people at the site.

Previous flooding at Yarwell Mill and Nassington in 2020

The council has been supporting residents with a rest centre at Oundle Library and continues to offer support to those evacuated from the site.

In West Northamptonshire, the Billing Aquadrome site remains inaccessible due to flooding and those displaced from the site should not return until they are advised to do so by the site management company.

The Local Resilience Forum (LRF) – involving Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Northamptonshire Council, West Northamptonshire Council and the Environment Agency – continue to treat the flooding as a major incident, but hope to move into the recovery phase of their response.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, who is heading the LRF response, said: “It’s been a real team effort to respond to the widespread flooding across the county and I would like to thank all of the LRF partners involved as well as our residents in Northamptonshire who, in the main, have been very supportive and understanding whilst we have dealt with this situation.

“Although it’s good news to hear that the water levels are falling, people with accommodation at Yarwell Mill and Billing Aquadrome should not return to the sites until advised to do so.

“Although we hope to move into the recovery phase of our response soon, the LRF will not become complacent and we stand ready to step up our response again should the situation change.”

People are still being asked to follow safety advice including checking travel information before setting off, driving appropriately for the road conditions, and being prepared to meet standing water, with motorists warned against entering it or trying to drive through it.

Sign up to receive free flood warnings by calling 0345 988 1188 or visiting www.gov.uk/flood.