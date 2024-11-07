Motorists have been warned of severe delays on the A43 between Kettering and Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the junction of Kettering Road, Walgrave, following reports of a three-car collision this afternoon (Thursday).

It has led to traffic moving very slowly towards Kettering from Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At 3.08pm today (November 7) we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A43 southbound at the junction with Kettering Road, Walgrave. The fire service is also in attendance.”

Traffic alert/National World

The AA’s traffic news has said: “Severe delays of 23 minutes on A43 Northbound between A43 and White Lodge Farm Cottages. Average speed ten mph.

"Partially blocked and long delays due to obstruction on the road on A43 Northbound near Red House Lane.”

It is understood that the recovery team recently arrived on scene to help clear the area.