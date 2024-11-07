'Severe' delays on A43 between Kettering and Northampton
Emergency services were called to the junction of Kettering Road, Walgrave, following reports of a three-car collision this afternoon (Thursday).
It has led to traffic moving very slowly towards Kettering from Northampton.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At 3.08pm today (November 7) we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A43 southbound at the junction with Kettering Road, Walgrave. The fire service is also in attendance.”
The AA’s traffic news has said: “Severe delays of 23 minutes on A43 Northbound between A43 and White Lodge Farm Cottages. Average speed ten mph.
"Partially blocked and long delays due to obstruction on the road on A43 Northbound near Red House Lane.”
It is understood that the recovery team recently arrived on scene to help clear the area.