Severe delays on A14 after crash near Kettering

Motorists are facing ‘severe’ delays following a crash on the A14 near Kettering.

Traffic has been at a standstill on the dual carriageway between Junction 7 – the turn for the A43 to Corby and Junction 9 the A509 to Wellingborough.

“Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A14 both ways from Junction 8, A43 (Kettering / Broughton) to J9 A509 (Kettering).

National Highways said: “Congestion on the A14 eastbound between junctions Junction 7 Kettering North and Junction 8 Kettering Central.

“Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on May 4, 2025.”