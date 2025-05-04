Severe delays on A14 after crash near Kettering
Motorists are facing ‘severe’ delays following a crash on the A14 near Kettering.
Traffic has been at a standstill on the dual carriageway between Junction 7 – the turn for the A43 to Corby and Junction 9 the A509 to Wellingborough.
“Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A14 both ways from Junction 8, A43 (Kettering / Broughton) to J9 A509 (Kettering).
National Highways said: “Congestion on the A14 eastbound between junctions Junction 7 Kettering North and Junction 8 Kettering Central.
“Normal traffic conditions are expected between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on May 4, 2025.”
