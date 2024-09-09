Seven marathons in seven days for Northamptonshire runner starts today

A Northamptonshire man running seven marathons in seven days has said it will be the ‘most demanding week of his life’ as he takes on the challenge in support of his father-in-law who is living with a brain cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Trivino from Bozeat, will run a marathon every day from Monday (September 9), covering 184 miles – setting off from North Wales and finishing with the Richmond Marathon in London on Sunday, September 15.

The 35-year-old will be running for charity Brain Tumour Research a charity close to his heart as his wife’s dad Trevor Davies has been living with glioblastoma (GBM) since being diagnosed more than three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex said: “My wife thought I was mad when I suggested running seven marathons in a week but that spurred me on to make it happen. I run most days, however, consecutive marathons will be tough physically and mentally. It’s also involved a lot of logistical planning.”

Alex Trivino/ submitted picture

The marathon challenge will start from Llangollen near to where 66-year old Trevor lives.

Trevor was diagnosed with brain cancer in February 2021. For years, the father-of-three had suffered seizures, attributed to low blood pressure.

Following an MRI scan and biopsy, Trevor was diagnosed with GBM. He had radiotherapy and chemotherapy and is monitored with regular scans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex said: “Until three years ago, I didn’t know anything about brain tumours. We looked up GBM and saw the prognosis which was frightening. Although he has already outlived the 12-18 months expectancy of GBM patients we know that this disease can progress at any time.

Alex with Trevor and his family/submitted

“My father-in-law is the most relaxed person I’ve ever met, and we are close as a family. At the time he was being treated, I was working shifts, and it was difficult to see him so unwell but despite the gruelling treatment he tackled it with so much positivity and was determined not to give up”.

Alex who belongs to The Running Club in Milton Keynes, will complete his challenge according to marathon rules which means he must complete the daily 26.2mile distance in under six-and-a-half hours.

He has already raised more than £3,200 for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I didn’t realise there were so few treatment options for brain tumour patients which is why I wanted to support Brain Tumour Research to help future patients and their families. This disease can impact a person in so many ways and I feel fortunate to be able to still go out and train, whereas people going through this battle might not have that option. I’m doing this for Trev and everyone who has been touched by this disease.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Trevor’s story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate. They can affect anyone at any age.

"Alex has showed incredible determination by not only training but also planning a week of running in honour of Trevor. It’s with the support of people like Alex, who is raising vital funds and awareness into research brain tumours, we will become closer to finding kinder treatments and eventually a cure for this devastating disease.”

Donate to Brain Tumour Research via Alex’s page at www.justgiving.com/page/alex-trivino-1711997398362