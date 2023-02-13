Seven adorable but abandoned dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Can you help?

Here are seven adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1 . Animals in Need rescue dogs Rescue dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week Photo: AIN Photo Sales

2 . Willow and Poppy Willow and Poppy are eight-month-old sisters who were rescued from a Welsh puppy farm. They need rehoming separately. They are not used to children so a home with teenagers would suit them better. Patient understanding homes willing to do some training. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

3 . Coco Coco is a one-year-old crossbreed who was rescued from the streets of Mauritius. She is a very brave girl but needs a secure home with a resident calm dog to help her learn and grow in confidence. Photo: AIN Photo Sales

4 . Cookie Cookie is a very brave, loving one-year old crossbreed girl who was rescued from the streets of Mauritius. She needs a secure home with another sensible resident dog to help build her confidence. Photo: AIN Photo Sales