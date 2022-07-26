Seven abandoned dogs looking for their forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are ten adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

This newspaper has teamed up with the Animals in Need Northamptonshire charity to help find forever homes for their rescue animals.

The charity is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "We rehomed dogs over the weekend but have so many more desperate to come in.

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected] We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

For more information visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie has provided the following quotes about each dog in the gallery.

1. Stanley Stanley is a five-year-old terrier lad, house trained and knows many commands. He is not good with other dogs. An adult only home with no other animals would be perfect. He is an affectionate chap but strangers do make him worry. Photo: Animals in Need Photo Sales

2. Buster Buster is an older shy worried Jack Russell Terrier, he needs a patient quiet home that does not have too many visitors. Buster gets anxious about meeting new people. Adult only home needed. Photo: Animals in Need Photo Sales

3. Bob Bob the Lurcher is a beautiful super friendly 18-month-old lad who needs an active, very secure home with older sensible children. He is OK with other dogs but definitely not smaller furries. Photo: Animals in Need Photo Sales

4. Marvel Marvel is a stunning 18-month-old Golden Retriever. He was a lockdown puppy and sadly not socialised. He does need a very special, experienced and patient home with no children. Photo: Animals in Need Photo Sales