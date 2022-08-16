Seven abandoned but adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire

Here are seven adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

"All the dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chips, parasite treated and leave us with four weeks free insurance, a session with Nathan Watson dog behaviourist and rescue back up for their whole life.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

The charity is also currently looking forward to its biggest fundraiser of the year. The open day will be held at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester on Saturday September 11 from midday until 4pm. Visitors will get to meet some of the animals the charity is caring for and there will also be a tombola, raffle, bouncy castle, kids colouring competition, face painter, cake stalls, a bbq and more.

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

1. Binx This is handsome young boy is Binx. Through no fault of his own is back at Animals in Need. He absolutely loves cuddles and kisses. A very cheeky chap and loves to play. He does like to explore off the lead and is sometimes difficult to get back. He enjoys long walks and is great with other dogs. He goes for long walks twice a day and then is out in the garden supervised. He has two meals a day. Photo: Animals in Need Photo Sales

2. Luna Luna is a super happy four-year-old Staffie lady who sadly joined us because of a family breakdown. Luna is house trained and great with sensible children over five years old, she knows basic commands and travels well. Luna loves toys and is motivated but needs to work on her dog socialisation skills. A home with no cats is needed. Photo: Animals in Need Photo Sales

3. Dizzy Dizzy is a beautiful happy young Jack Russell Terrier. She is great with other dogs and older sensible children, but not cats and small furries. Dizzy joined from a council pound. Photo: Animals in Need Photo Sales

4. Sadie Bumbles Sadie Bumbles aka Sadie, Bumble Bum and Bumbelina, is a beautiful five-year-old Shar Pei cross who had a miserable start to her life. She is a very clever girl who knows sit, paw, leave, come, wait and no. Sadie Bumbles loves a fleecy blanket to snuggle in and is very treat motivated but has to watch her weight. An active experienced home with dog savvy teenagers is needed. She walks well on her dogmatic, which will go with her when rehomed. Sadie is not social with smaller dogs or cats. Photo: Animals in Need Photo Sales