News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Serving police officer, 24, charged with child sex offences after Rushden incident

He is due in court today
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read

A 24-year-old police officer has been charged with child sex offences following an incident in Rushden.

PC Luke Christopher Horner, an officer with Thames Valley Police (TVP), based in Amersham, has been charged with one count of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15 and one of making an indecent image of a child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges follow an incident on June 11 this year in Rushden where a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

He will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court todayHe will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court today
He will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court today
Most Popular

Horner will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, June 16).

The officer was today suspended from duty and will be the subject of a separate misconduct investigation by TVP, who have also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This is a live investigation and therefore the force will not be making any further comment at this time.”