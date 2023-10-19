Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christmas is a season of love, joy, and togetherness, and Serve is committed to bringing smiles and festive joy to its communities.

Cuddly toys have long been cherished as comforting companions, and they hold a special place in the hearts of people of all ages.

Donating teddy bears and cuddly toys to Serve is an easy way for individuals, businesses, and organizations to make a meaningful contribution to the community.

Serve appeal for cuddly toys and teddy bears

All donated toys will be used as prizes in our Christmas tombolas at both Rushden and Higham Ferrers Christmas Lights switch-ons, and the proceeds will go towards supporting our numerous activities.

We welcome the donations of all sizes, shapes, and colours. New or gently used bears and cuddlies are equally appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Serve offices in West Street, Rushden, from 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Thursday, and 8.30am to 4pm on Fridays.

Or arrangements for pick-up can be made by contacting 07738 190756.

Serve fundraising manager Nik Tite said: "The generosity of our community is truly heart-warming.

“Teddy bears and cuddly toys are more than just toys; they represent love, hope, and comfort. By donating them to our raffles, you are helping us make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most during the holiday season."