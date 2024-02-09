SERVE Charity bids farewell to retiring chair and welcomes new successor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan joined SERVE as a volunteer in 2008 and was invited to take on the role of Chair of the Board of Trustees in 2010, a position he held until January 2024. His leadership has overseen many achievements and accolades including receiving the Prime Ministers Big Society Award for ‘Think Home First’ in 2012 and the Northamptonshire Community Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. The latter award recognised the charity’s role in reducing social isolation and promoting social interaction for its clients.

In addition to his work at SERVE, Alan has also been involved in various other charitable causes, such as fundraising for Grafham Water Sailability and organising an annual Dragon Boat Racing Event at Wicksteed Park in support of Cransley and Lakelands Hospices. He was honoured with an MBE in the 2020 Queen’s New Year Honours list for his contributions to the local community.

The Board of Trustees of SERVE expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Alan for his dedication and commitment to the charity’s mission and values. They wished him a happy and fulfilling retirement.

SERVE trustee chair handover

Alan said: ‘’It has been an honour and a privilege to be involved with SERVE for over 15 years. Services provided by SERVE can only be delivered by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers and I express my sincere thanks to them all. I am sure SERVE will go from strength to strength under the leadership of Anita Harvey and I wish her and the team every success in the future’’.

Stepping into the role with enthusiasm and dedication, SERVE announces the appointment of Anita Harvey as the new Chair.

Anita brings a wealth of experience to the charity and a passion for making a positive difference to the lives of others.

She said ‘’I am honoured to step into the role as Chair at SERVE, building on the foundations laid by Alan Armson MBE, I am eager to collaborate with the team to advance our work in the community.”

The Board of Trustees is confident Anita will lead the charity to further success and growth and look forward to working with her. It anticipates a smooth transition under her leadership and is confident in her ability to contribute to the organisation’s ongoing success.