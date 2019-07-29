Serious crash near Wellingborough

Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash just outside Wellingborough yesterday (Sunday).

Police, fire and ambulance were called to Sywell Road to the west of the town, near Moonshine Gap, at 4.15pm after the collision between a grey Mini Cooper and a blue Hyundai.

Fire crews had to cut both drivers from their cars.

One man suffered an injury to their arm with another suffering neck injuries.

Both were taken to Northampton General Hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-changing.

Pictures posted by Wellingborough-based PCSO Chris Burrows, who came across the crash, show what was left of the Hyundai.

He thanked fire crews, paramedics and the air ambulance for their help.