Serious crash closes 12-mile stretch of A14 between Thrapston and Kettering

The A14 is expected to remain closed throughout Sunday morning following a serious smash

A 12-mile stretch of the A14 is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon on Sunday (October 17) following a serious crash in the early hours.

National Highways are reporting both lanes on the westbound carriageway are blocked between junction 13 at Thrapston and junction 10 for Burton Latimer.

Lane two has also been closed eastbound between junction 10 and 11 while accident investigation work continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...