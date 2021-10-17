Serious crash closes 12-mile stretch of A14 between Thrapston and Kettering
Drivers warned to avoid westbound route with diversions in place via A45 and A6
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 10:58 am
A 12-mile stretch of the A14 is likely to remain closed until mid-afternoon on Sunday (October 17) following a serious crash in the early hours.
National Highways are reporting both lanes on the westbound carriageway are blocked between junction 13 at Thrapston and junction 10 for Burton Latimer.
Lane two has also been closed eastbound between junction 10 and 11 while accident investigation work continues.
Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and follow the signed diversion route via the A45 and A6.