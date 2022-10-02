Serious collision in Northampton road - investigation underway
The incident took place at around 5.20pm
An investigation is underway after a collision between a cyclist and a car in a Northampton road.
Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit has asked witnesses to contact them after the incident in Cavendish Drive.
A blue Vauxhall and a bicycle were involved in the collision at approximately 5.20pm yesterday, (Saturday, October 1)
Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision can call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 or call 101 quoting 351.