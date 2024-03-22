Serial Corby shoplifter jailed after persistently targeting Phoenix Parkway stores

Owen Alexander Halfpenny persistently targeted shops in Phoenix Parkway, Corby. Image: National World

A persistent shoplifter who has admitted stealing from stores in the town has been sent to jail.

Owen Alexander Halfpenny was involved in an incident in December where a police officer chasing him was injured, and earlier this month he was in court to admit seven theft offences.

The 43-year-old appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on March 8, after admitting the crimes that happened between December 15, 2023, and February 15, 2024.

Businesses he targeted included Marks and Spencer, Next, Iceland, and The Range, stealing alcohol worth £430, clothes worth £315, and food and detergent worth £36.50.

He was sentenced to a total of 21 weeks’ imprisonment, with the sentencing remarks noting that ‘the defendant has a flagrant disregard for people and their property’.

No separate penalty was imposed after Halfpenny admitted one count of obstruct/resist a constable in the execution of their duty, in relation to the theft incident at The Range on December 29.

Halfpenny, of Yew Close, was also ordered to pay compensation totalling £611.50.

One count of assault by beating in relation to the theft from the Range on December 29, which Halfpenny had denied, was discontinued.

As reported in the Northants Telegraph, Corby Police have been targeting a hardcore group of shoplifters since the end of 2023. Halfpenny is one of them.

Speaking afterwards, Sergeant Steve Briggs of Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Owen Halfpenny is a persistent shoplifter who has caused considerable concern and fear to workers at shops and businesses across our town.

“Thanks to our focus on such repeat offenders, we have been able to bring him before the courts where I am pleased to see him receive a custodial sentence.

“Our message is clear – if you try to shoplift in Corby, expect us to catch up with you soon. We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach and will push hard for remand and custodial sentences.”